NETSCOUT ATLAS Intelligence Feed (AIF) Description

NETSCOUT ATLAS Intelligence Feed (AIF) is a threat intelligence service that monitors over 800+ Tbps of Internet traffic in real-time across more than 500+ ISPs and 3,000+ enterprise sites from over 125+ countries. The system represents two-thirds of the routable IP space and up to 50% of all internet traffic at any given moment. AIF uses AI-powered analysis processes combined with expertise from NETSCOUT's ASERT Team to produce threat intelligence that automatically updates NETSCOUT Arbor DDoS attack protection products. The feed provides information on DDoS attack tactics and methodologies, known sources of DDoS attacks, and Indicators of Compromise. The service enables Adaptive DDoS Protection (ADP), which employs automated AI-driven analysis to detect evolving attacks not blocked by current countermeasures within Arbor Edge Defense (AED). It creates recommendations within Arbor Enterprise Manager (AEM) for changes in countermeasures and configurations, which can be set to automatically mitigate newly detected attacks. AIF identifies current active attackers from worldwide ATLAS DDoS attack data and hosts that are part of DDoS botnets. It also identifies sources of Internet vulnerability scanning, brute force exploit attempts, and other commodity threats using a honeypot network. The system detects malware communication with botnet Command and Control infrastructure and identifies infected hosts and advanced persistent threats inside networks.