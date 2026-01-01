KELA Monitor
KELA Monitor Description
KELA Monitor is a threat intelligence module that provides attack surface and asset management capabilities by monitoring cybercrime sources for organizational assets. The platform collects intelligence from hard-to-reach sources including forums, markets, closed instant messaging channels, and illicit hacking services. The module analyzes the adversary's perspective of an organization's external attack surface and generates automated alerts for targeted threats. It monitors for leaked databases, exposed ports and hosts, compromised accounts, stolen credit cards, and other vulnerabilities across the network perimeter and domains. KELA Monitor automatically generates machine-readable intelligence reports and delivers findings through interactive dashboards. The platform provides remediation recommendations for identified threats and maintains coverage across multiple languages for cybercrime threat detection. The module includes status filtering and messaging board functionality for multi-user communication within organizations. It offers customized management of the external threat landscape with real-time tracking and notification capabilities for company asset-specific cybercrime threats.
