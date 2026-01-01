KELA Monitor Logo

KELA Monitor

Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

KELA Monitor Description

KELA Monitor is a threat intelligence module that provides attack surface and asset management capabilities by monitoring cybercrime sources for organizational assets. The platform collects intelligence from hard-to-reach sources including forums, markets, closed instant messaging channels, and illicit hacking services. The module analyzes the adversary's perspective of an organization's external attack surface and generates automated alerts for targeted threats. It monitors for leaked databases, exposed ports and hosts, compromised accounts, stolen credit cards, and other vulnerabilities across the network perimeter and domains. KELA Monitor automatically generates machine-readable intelligence reports and delivers findings through interactive dashboards. The platform provides remediation recommendations for identified threats and maintains coverage across multiple languages for cybercrime threat detection. The module includes status filtering and messaging board functionality for multi-user communication within organizations. It offers customized management of the external threat landscape with real-time tracking and notification capabilities for company asset-specific cybercrime threats.

KELA Monitor FAQ

Common questions about KELA Monitor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

KELA Monitor is Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets developed by KELA. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Actionable, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →