Bearded Avenger

Getting Started: Do NOT try to install from the master repo. For installation instructions and various Unix distribution guides, use the DeploymentKit. Integrations: Several integrations, plugins, and extensions have been written to bridge CIFv3 with other tools. Getting Help: Visit the Wiki for known issues and FAQs. Getting Involved: Contribute by forking the repo, creating test cases, and generating pull requests. How To Contribute: Join the mailing list and visit the project page. COPYRIGHT AND LICENSE: Copyright (C) 2017 the CSIRT Gadgets Foundation. Free use of this software is granted under the terms of the Mozilla Public License (MPLv2).