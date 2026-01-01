Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence
CTI platform for threat analysis, dark web monitoring, and data breach detection
Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence
CTI platform for threat analysis, dark web monitoring, and data breach detection
Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence Description
Resecurity Context is a cyber threat intelligence platform designed for enterprises and governments to accelerate threat analysis, prevention, and investigation workflows. The platform serves analysts, investigators, SOC/DFIR teams, risk management, and security executives. The platform provides access to over 5 billion threat artifacts including indicators of compromise (IOCs), indicators of attacks (IOAs), and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) of adversaries. It maintains profiles of 9 million threat actors collected from underground communities and criminal marketplaces. The system includes over 300 million fully indexed and translated dark web data entries with extracted artifacts, graphical screenshots, and link visualizations. Context operates on a six-step intelligence cycle process: planning, collection, processing, analysis and production, dissemination, and evaluation. The platform uses AI and machine learning mechanisms to prioritize sources and formulate results. It includes built-in offline translation supporting 40 languages and provides linguistic expertise on threat actors' digital communications. The platform monitors over 20,000 sources including Tor, I2P, Freenet, IRC, and IM groups like Telegram. Use cases include antipiracy, brand protection, data breach identification, digital risk monitoring, dark web monitoring, security intelligence management, cloud security services, fraud and risk detection, network provisioning, and threat response.
Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Resecurity Cyber Threat Intelligence is CTI platform for threat analysis, dark web monitoring, and data breach detection developed by Resecurity. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Brand Protection, CTI.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership