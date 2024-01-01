A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.
FraudGuard is a service designed to provide an easy way to validate usage by continuously collecting and analyzing real-time internet traffic. It provides features such as IP tracking, honeypot collection, TOR IP tracking, geographic IP tracking, open public proxies, botnet monitoring, and spam collection. It offers a real-time dashboard, bulk IP export/map, easy threat/risk IP identification, 15-minute API integrations, cloud availability zone redundancy, high-performance APIs, and whitelist/blacklist IP management. FraudGuard provides a free plan with up to 1,000 API requests per month, and a paid plan with up to 250K API requests per month, with limited support.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
AbuseHelper is an open-source framework for receiving and redistributing abuse feeds and threat intel.
IntelMQ is a solution for IT security teams for collecting and processing security feeds using a message queuing protocol, with a focus on incident handling automation and threat intelligence processing.