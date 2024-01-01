FraudGuard 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FraudGuard is a service designed to provide an easy way to validate usage by continuously collecting and analyzing real-time internet traffic. It provides features such as IP tracking, honeypot collection, TOR IP tracking, geographic IP tracking, open public proxies, botnet monitoring, and spam collection. It offers a real-time dashboard, bulk IP export/map, easy threat/risk IP identification, 15-minute API integrations, cloud availability zone redundancy, high-performance APIs, and whitelist/blacklist IP management. FraudGuard provides a free plan with up to 1,000 API requests per month, and a paid plan with up to 250K API requests per month, with limited support.