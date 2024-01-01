Rapid7 Labs Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This repository contains a curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) shared by Rapid7 Labs. This repository offers Sigma Rules, Yara Rules, and Indicators of Compromise for threat detection and malware identification. Getting Started: Clone the Repository, Explore IOC, Yara, and Sigma Rules, and learn about Contribution Guidelines and License.