Rapid7 Labs Repository

Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.
This repository contains a curated collection of Sigma & Yara rules and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) shared by Rapid7 Labs. This repository offers Sigma Rules, Yara Rules, and Indicators of Compromise for threat detection and malware identification. Getting Started: Clone the Repository, Explore IOC, Yara, and Sigma Rules, and learn about Contribution Guidelines and License.
Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.