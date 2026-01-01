MaxMind GeoIP Insights Description

MaxMind GeoIP Insights provides IP intelligence services for detecting and classifying anonymous IPs including proxies, VPNs, and other anonymizers. The platform offers geolocation capabilities combined with proxy detection through API-based services and downloadable databases. The service includes multiple product offerings: - GeoIP Insights API provides geolocation and proxy detection in a single API call with data on connection type, anonymizer status, and IP association (business, residence, mobile network) - minFraud Insights combines GeoIP data with real-time fraud risk scoring using machine learning to prevent fraud, chargebacks, and account takeovers - GeoIP Anonymous database flags VPNs, proxies, and anonymous IPs with daily updates for IPv4 and IPv6 coverage - GeoIP Anonymous Plus database adds proxy provider names and confidence scores to the Anonymous IP data The platform supports fraud prevention, compliance enforcement, and security use cases by identifying anonymous traffic sources. Organizations can use the IP intelligence to assess risk, enforce location-based requirements, and make access control decisions while maintaining legitimate user access. The service provides connection type classification and detailed anonymizer status information to support risk management workflows.