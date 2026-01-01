Anomali ThreatStream
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Anomali ThreatStream
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Anomali ThreatStream Description
Anomali ThreatStream is a threat intelligence platform that aggregates and operationalizes threat data from multiple sources. The platform provides access to a repository of curated threat intelligence feeds from hundreds of diverse sources. The platform correlates threat intelligence with organizational telemetry and vulnerabilities to enable detection and investigation. It includes dashboards that display threat actors, vulnerabilities, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), campaigns, and geolocation data. ThreatStream enriches threat data with context including severity and confidence scoring for actors, campaigns, incidents, malware, signatures, vulnerabilities, indicators of compromise (IoCs), and indicators of attacks (IoAs). The platform supports threat modeling capabilities using MITRE ATT&CK profiles to simulate attack scenarios. The platform distributes enriched threat intelligence across security infrastructure through integrations with firewalls, SIEMs, proxies, DNS systems, messaging platforms, endpoint protection platforms, and ISACs. It automates the distribution of threat data to enable blocking and monitoring of potential attacks. ThreatStream provides filtering and customization of threat intelligence based on organization-specific parameters including location, industry, sector, and technology stack. The platform removes duplicate and obsolete threat data from feeds.
Anomali ThreatStream FAQ
Common questions about Anomali ThreatStream including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Anomali ThreatStream is Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection developed by Anomali. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, IOC, MITRE Attack.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership