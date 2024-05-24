Hitachi Cyber Cyber Threat Intelligence Services Description

Hitachi Cyber Threat Intelligence Services provides threat intelligence capabilities that combine human expertise with artificial intelligence to deliver strategic insights into attacker motives, tactics, and capabilities. The service offers four main components: Threat Intelligence Services deliver comprehensive insights into the cyber threat landscape, providing actionable intelligence that organizations can apply to improve security measures. The service focuses on understanding, predicting, and developing strategies to mitigate threat impact. External Attack Surface Management systematically identifies and analyzes internet-facing assets including websites, web applications, servers, network endpoints, and cloud-based platforms. Vulnerabilities are prioritized based on potential business impact. Digital Risk Protection Services monitor the digital landscape to identify and analyze cyber threats, data leaks, and potential reputational damage. The service includes development of response strategies for identified risks. Brand Exposure Protection monitors for unauthorized use of brand assets and phishing attacks that misuse brand names. The service includes collaborative development of tailored cybersecurity response strategies to maintain brand integrity and trustworthiness in the digital realm.