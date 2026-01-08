CatchProbe LeakMAP
CatchProbe LeakMAP
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
CatchProbe LeakMAP Description
CatchProbe LeakMAP is a threat intelligence platform that provides access to over 40 terabytes of leaked data collected from various sources. The platform differs from traditional leak databases by correlating relationships between leaked content through profiling and mapping capabilities. LeakMAP aggregates multiple types of leaked information including usernames and passwords, credit card data, company documents, photos, audio files, identification cards, passports, phone numbers, and social media profiles. The platform enables organizations to search for leaked data using domain-based queries and provides alerting capabilities when relevant leaks are detected. The platform includes social media enrichment and data enrichment features to provide additional context around leaked information. LeakMAP maintains an open content repository of leak sources and offers infrastructure capabilities for managing and analyzing the collected data. Use cases for LeakMAP include intelligence gathering, breach tracking, monitoring exposed corporate credentials, preventing credential stuffing attacks, and supporting criminal investigation processes. The platform provides reporting capabilities to document findings and track leaked data over time. LeakMAP integrates with other CatchProbe products including ThreatWAY and DarkMap to provide a comprehensive threat intelligence ecosystem.
