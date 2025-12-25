Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence Logo

Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs

Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence provides security analysts with access to global threat intelligence derived from over 500 million endpoints and additional telemetry sources. The platform processes over 50 billion threats daily and delivers enriched threat data including malware, APTs, targeted attacks, zero-days, ransomware, C2 infrastructure, phishing, fraud, and mobile threats. The service includes threat intelligence feeds and APIs that provide contextual information such as threat actor attribution, threat family classification, confidence scores, severity ratings, and TTPs mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework. Intelligence is gathered from multiple sources including endpoint telemetry, web monitoring systems, email traps, honeypots, monitored botnets, industry partnerships, law enforcement data sharing, and a virtual machine farm processing over 200,000 malware samples daily. IntelliZone serves as the central portal for accessing threat intelligence, offering an operational dashboard with industry and region-specific threats, sandbox service, and advanced search functionality. Users can search for threats based on threat actors, severity, targeted industries, targeted countries, and other criteria. The platform supports multiple integration formats including proprietary JSON schema, STIX 2.0, and MISP. It integrates with threat intelligence platforms, SIEMs, and SOAR applications to support threat detection, incident response, forensic analysis, alert triage, and threat hunting operations.

Bitdefender Operational Threat Intelligence is Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs developed by Bitdefender. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, IOC, MITRE Attack.

