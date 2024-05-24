FSISAC Intelligence Description

FS-ISAC Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform operated by the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) that provides cyber threat intelligence specifically for the financial services sector. The platform is curated and enriched by the Global Intelligence Office and sources intelligence directly from member financial institutions across regional and industry segments. The platform delivers tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence covering active incidents to long-term trends. Members receive threat intelligence analysis products designed for different organizational levels, from tactical to strategic audiences. The service provides security alerts containing actionable indicators of compromise (IOCs) and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) through automated feeds. FS-ISAC Intelligence offers real-time crisis and incident support for impacted parties along with sector-level mitigation guidance. Members can participate in threat and spotlight calls that provide expert analysis and guidance for responding to current threats. The platform includes regional cyber threat level assessments set by member committees. The service facilitates peer-to-peer intelligence sharing among the financial services community and enables public-private partnership (PPP) sharing with other stakeholders. Members access secure chat capabilities for peer-to-peer sharing and receive customized tactical alerts and finished analysis. The platform operates on a membership model restricted to financial services organizations.