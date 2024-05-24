Cloudmark Threat Insight Description

Cloudmark Threat Insight is a threat intelligence platform that provides access to threat data collected from the Cloudmark Global Threat Network, described as a large-scale messaging threat network. The platform offers security services for protecting customers against messaging-based threats. The product can be deployed either within an organization's network infrastructure or managed by Cloudmark in the cloud. The solution focuses on messaging security and provides threat intelligence derived from Internet communications monitoring. Cloudmark Insight API enables direct queries into systems that collect and categorize threats from the Global Threat Network. The platform provides real-time, connection-level defense against messaging abuse to protect service provider messaging infrastructure. The API-based tools deliver IP reputation services and sender characteristics, offering context-based threat information. The platform's visibility into Internet communications enables early detection of emerging threats by analyzing data from its global network of deployed solutions.