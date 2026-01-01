ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response Description

ThreatBook is a cybersecurity solutions provider that delivers intelligence-driven threat detection and response capabilities. The platform combines threat intelligence with detection and defense mechanisms to help enterprise security teams identify and respond to threats. The solution consists of four main products: - Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI) provides enterprise-grade threat intelligence for detection, investigation, and response - Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) monitors for brand abuse, impersonation, and fraud across surface and dark web - Threat Detection Platform (TDP) offers network detection and response with automated response capabilities - OneDNS provides DNS-based secure gateway protection ThreatBook tracks over 2,000 global adversary groups with specialized visibility into Asia Pacific region threats. The platform delivers compromised data points with stated 99.9% accuracy and includes a multi-dimensional IP reputation system designed to reduce alert noise by over 85%. The solution integrates with SIEMs, SOARs, EDRs, and data lakes through modular architecture. It supports hybrid, cloud, and on-premises deployments. ThreatBook has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response and as a Notable Vendor in Forrester's Network Analysis and Visibility Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025.