ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response
Intelligence-driven threat detection & response platform with APAC focus
ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response
Intelligence-driven threat detection & response platform with APAC focus
ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response Description
ThreatBook is a cybersecurity solutions provider that delivers intelligence-driven threat detection and response capabilities. The platform combines threat intelligence with detection and defense mechanisms to help enterprise security teams identify and respond to threats. The solution consists of four main products: - Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI) provides enterprise-grade threat intelligence for detection, investigation, and response - Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) monitors for brand abuse, impersonation, and fraud across surface and dark web - Threat Detection Platform (TDP) offers network detection and response with automated response capabilities - OneDNS provides DNS-based secure gateway protection ThreatBook tracks over 2,000 global adversary groups with specialized visibility into Asia Pacific region threats. The platform delivers compromised data points with stated 99.9% accuracy and includes a multi-dimensional IP reputation system designed to reduce alert noise by over 85%. The solution integrates with SIEMs, SOARs, EDRs, and data lakes through modular architecture. It supports hybrid, cloud, and on-premises deployments. ThreatBook has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response and as a Notable Vendor in Forrester's Network Analysis and Visibility Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025.
ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response FAQ
Common questions about ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatBook Intelligence-First Detection & Response is Intelligence-driven threat detection & response platform with APAC focus developed by ThreatBook. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Brand Protection, DNS Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership