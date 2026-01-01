Malware Patrol MCP Server
MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language
Malware Patrol MCP Server Description
Malware Patrol MCP Server is a Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementation that connects large language models and AI workflows to curated threat intelligence data. The server provides access to a purpose-trained cybersecurity language model built on nearly two decades of threat intelligence experience. The platform maintains profiles of over 200 threat actors, including aliases, motivations, techniques, tools, timelines, targeted regions and industries. It organizes indicators of compromise such as IP addresses, file hashes, email addresses, CVEs, and cryptocurrency addresses extracted from malware analysis writeups, threat actor profiles, campaign tracking reports, and post-incident investigations. Users can query threat actor information, associated IOCs, MITRE ATT&CK TTPs, and CVE correlations with CWE, CAPEC, DEFEND, and MITRE ATT&CK through natural language queries. The server uses structured schemas to format data exchanges between LLMs and intelligence sources, ensuring consistent machine-readable output. All requests are authenticated through API keys with end-to-end encryption. The server is hosted within Malware Patrol's infrastructure, eliminating local installation requirements. It supports session-based context sharing, allowing queries to evolve and refine without losing continuity. The platform is designed for SOC teams, threat intelligence analysts, incident responders, malware analysts, and security developers building AI workflows. It functions as an intelligence layer for LLM agents, chatops tools, analyst consoles, and no-code platforms.
Malware Patrol MCP Server FAQ
Common questions about Malware Patrol MCP Server including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
