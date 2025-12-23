Silent Push Preemptive Cyber Defense Logo

Silent Push is a threat intelligence platform that provides preemptive cyber defense capabilities through its Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA) technology. The platform collects and analyzes live and historic DNS data, web content scanning, certificate data, and WHOIS information to identify threat infrastructure before attacks are launched. The platform enables security teams to conduct threat hunting by correlating passive DNS data, HTML content, and certificate values to identify malicious infrastructure in staging and deployment phases. It provides behavioral fingerprinting of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) using first-party enrichment data. Silent Push offers brand protection capabilities to detect phishing, malvertisement, and spoofing attacks by monitoring daily changes to organizational DNS presence and identifying exploitable or misconfigured DNS records. The platform includes automated intelligence features that track command and control infrastructure, APT activity, and changes within global IPv4 and IPv6 space. The platform provides reputational scoring, campaign insights, and the ability to pivot through billions of data points to map attacker infrastructure. It offers curated threat feeds for integration into security stacks and monitors additions to ICANN zone files including ccTLDs. A free Community Edition is available with DNS and WHOIS queries, web scanning functions, and domain snapshots.

