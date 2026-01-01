Cyble Hawk Logo

Cyble Hawk

Threat intelligence platform with AI-powered monitoring and analysis

Threat Management
Cyble Hawk Description

Cyble Hawk is a threat intelligence platform that combines multiple intelligence sources including OSINT with enhanced investigation techniques. The platform uses deep learning to identify and track threats and threat actors from known sources. The platform provides access to finished intelligence content and advisories on threat actors and vulnerabilities through an AI-powered cyber-crime intelligence monitoring system. It delivers real-time alerts on compromised credentials, vulnerabilities, and data breaches affecting organizations in strategic sectors such as aviation and defense. Cyble Hawk offers access to threat actor conversation excerpts to help track attacks that are in-flight or at the planning stage. The platform provides intelligence and analysis on activities linked to extremist action, cyber-crime, and financial crime including money-laundering through blockchain transactions. The service includes threat intelligence analysts who function as an extended part of the organization, providing expertise in gathering and creating curated intelligence on geo-political, military, cyber-physical, and homeland security landscapes. The platform offers 24/7 incident response capabilities to contain and resolve security incidents.

Cyble Hawk is Threat intelligence platform with AI-powered monitoring and analysis developed by Cyble. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Credential Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

