Cloudmark Insight
Real-time threat intelligence API for IP, domain, URL, and content analysis
Cloudmark Insight is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time data on malicious and unwanted Internet activities through API access. The platform leverages Cloudmark's Global Threat Network, which observes traffic destined for over 12% of the world's Internet users across multiple communications channels. The service tracks threat intelligence information for IP addresses, domains, URLs, and textual content in real-time. It enables communications service providers, email service providers, web hosting providers, and other Internet services companies to evaluate messaging campaigns for known spam, phishing, or malware content. The platform monitors which Internet sources are involved in various types of malicious activities, tracks payloads of new attacks, and identifies systems hosting malicious content. Cloudmark Insight provides connection-level defense capabilities and visibility into emerging threats. The platform includes access to security experts who continuously review the threat landscape and monitor for emerging threat adversaries and techniques. The service offers multiple API types including Data API, Features API, Feedback API, and Crawler API for different threat intelligence use cases. The platform is designed for organizations that need to evaluate frequency of reported abuse from third-party systems and network owners, and assess website content for known spam and phishing URLs.
