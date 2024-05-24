ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine Logo

ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine

by zerospam

AI-powered reputation engine for blocking spam, bots, and malicious IPs via API.

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Spam PreventionCyber Threat Intelligence
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ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine Description

ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine is a threat intelligence and spam prevention platform that combines crowdsourced community data with AI-based analysis to identify and block malicious actors, spam registrations, and bot activity. It operates a living database of 120M+ records contributed by 50,000+ community members, with sub-10ms query latency. The platform offers IP and email reputation scoring via a RESTful API, a WordPress plugin for zero-code CMS protection, and a JavaScript-based client-side protection script. Its hybrid intelligence model draws from three sources: crowdsourced real-time reports, AI neural networks that analyze email syntax, subnet usage, and registration velocity, and a global honeypot network of decoy forms and servers. Queries return threat confidence scores, country data, abuse reports, and activity history. Built-in object caching and rate limiting optimize performance for high-throughput environments. Pricing tiers range from a free Explorer plan (10 requests/month) to a paid Platform plan (unlimited requests, 3 sites). Community members can submit spam reports to contribute to the global blacklist. The platform is designed for community managers, developers, and businesses seeking CAPTCHA-free bot and spam mitigation at the network edge.

ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine FAQ

Common questions about ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ZeroSpam Enterprise-Grade Reputation Engine is AI-powered reputation engine for blocking spam, bots, and malicious IPs via API. developed by zerospam. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Spam Prevention, Cyber Threat Intelligence.

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