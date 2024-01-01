Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
The IBM XForce Exchange Checker is a Python-based client that allows users to interact with the IBM XForce Exchange. An improved version of the client can be found at https://github.com/johestephan/CTI-Toolbox.
Collection of YARA signatures from recent malware research.
A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs
A repository of cybersecurity datasets and tools curated by @sooshie.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.
Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework