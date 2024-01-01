ThreatTracker 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ThreatTracker is an IOC tracker written in Python that periodically queries 4 Google Custom Search Engines to identify new AV definitions, malware sample submissions, malicious URLs and domains, and performs Reverse WHOIS lookup. It also monitors domain status using the Google Safe Browsing Lookup API and Google Safebrowsing Diagnosis Page. Requirements include Google APIs Client Library for Python, 1 Gmail account (to act as sender), and Google API key(s). To use the script, rules must be created in the /rules directory. Note: A sample rule (for tracking Dridex) is provided to highlight the required format. This project is still in beta, so bug reports are welcome. For questions, new data sources, or ideas, feel free to email the developer.