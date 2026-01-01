GreyNoise Block Logo

GreyNoise Block

Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GreyNoise Block Description

GreyNoise Block is a threat intelligence platform that detects attacks on network edge systems by identifying malicious scanning and exploitation activity in real-time. The platform operates a global deception network (honeypots) to collect and analyze internet-wide scanning behavior. The service provides verifiable intelligence on threat actors targeting edge infrastructure including VPNs, firewalls, and other perimeter systems. GreyNoise tracks exploitation attempts for known vulnerabilities (CVEs) and monitors credential-based attacks against enterprise authentication systems. The platform offers configurable blocklists that can be generated from custom queries and integrated into firewalls, SOAR platforms, and other security enforcement points. Users can search and analyze IP addresses to determine if they are associated with malicious activity, benign scanning, or legitimate services. GreyNoise maintains a database of internet scanning activity and provides context on IP behavior patterns, including automated scanners, vulnerability exploitation campaigns, and coordinated attack infrastructure. The platform tracks emerging threats and publishes research on active exploitation campaigns, attack patterns, and threat actor infrastructure. The service includes a web-based visualization interface for searching and analyzing threat data, with API access for programmatic integration into security workflows.

GreyNoise Block FAQ

Common questions about GreyNoise Block including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GreyNoise Block is Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation developed by GreyNoise, Inc.. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Detection, Deception, Honeypot.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →