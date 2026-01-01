KELA Investigate
Threat intel platform for investigating cybercrime underground sources
KELA Investigate
Threat intel platform for investigating cybercrime underground sources
KELA Investigate Description
KELA Investigate is a threat intelligence module that enables analysts to perform threat hunting and cyber investigations by accessing intelligence from cybercrime underground sources. The platform collects data from database dumps, Telegram groups, botnet markets, hacking forums, and other hidden Internet sources. The module provides real-time search capabilities across collected data, allowing users to investigate threat actor profiles, TTPs, hacking discussions, and other cybercrime activities. It includes image analysis features that extract intelligence from images and convert them into searchable text format. The platform functions as an anonymous proxy, enabling users to search and access cybercrime sources without exposing their investigation scope or violating security and compliance policies. Users can perform complex query searches and pivot quickly between data points. KELA Investigate supports searches in over 100 languages with automatic translation capabilities. The module continuously collects information from dynamic cybercrime sources and stores it in a security data lake. Users gain access to finished intelligence reports from KELA's Cyber Intelligence Center alongside raw data from underground sources. The platform is designed for security analysts conducting threat investigations, incident response teams tracking threat actors, and organizations monitoring cybercrime activities relevant to their security posture.
KELA Investigate FAQ
Common questions about KELA Investigate including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
KELA Investigate is Threat intel platform for investigating cybercrime underground sources developed by KELA. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Anonymity, Cybercrime, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership