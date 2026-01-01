KELA Investigate Description

KELA Investigate is a threat intelligence module that enables analysts to perform threat hunting and cyber investigations by accessing intelligence from cybercrime underground sources. The platform collects data from database dumps, Telegram groups, botnet markets, hacking forums, and other hidden Internet sources. The module provides real-time search capabilities across collected data, allowing users to investigate threat actor profiles, TTPs, hacking discussions, and other cybercrime activities. It includes image analysis features that extract intelligence from images and convert them into searchable text format. The platform functions as an anonymous proxy, enabling users to search and access cybercrime sources without exposing their investigation scope or violating security and compliance policies. Users can perform complex query searches and pivot quickly between data points. KELA Investigate supports searches in over 100 languages with automatic translation capabilities. The module continuously collects information from dynamic cybercrime sources and stores it in a security data lake. Users gain access to finished intelligence reports from KELA's Cyber Intelligence Center alongside raw data from underground sources. The platform is designed for security analysts conducting threat investigations, incident response teams tracking threat actors, and organizations monitoring cybercrime activities relevant to their security posture.