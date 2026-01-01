CYJAX Investigative Intelligence Description

CYJAX Investigative Intelligence is a threat intelligence service designed for law enforcement agencies and investigative teams. The service provides intelligence gathered from surface, deep, and dark web sources to support criminal investigations and case development. The platform delivers evidence-grade intelligence that meets evidential standards for use in prosecutions. CYJAX analysts provide specialist expertise in cybercrime investigation, fraud analysis, and intelligence fusion to help agencies identify connections between criminal activities and actors. The service offers monitoring of criminal networks, underground marketplaces, and emerging threats across multiple web layers. Intelligence reports are tailored to specific investigation requirements and can be delivered through rapid response or ongoing case collaboration models. CYJAX supports law enforcement in building cases against cybercriminals, fraudsters, and other threat actors by providing contextual intelligence and analysis. The service aims to help agencies disrupt criminal activity and protect communities through actionable intelligence that can be used in legal proceedings.