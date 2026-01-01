MonitorApp AILabs Logo

AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data

Threat Management
Commercial
MonitorApp AILabs Description

MonitorApp AILabs is a threat intelligence platform that collects and analyzes unstructured security data using AI/ML and big data technologies. The platform processes threat information through multiple analysis modules including MAD (Malware Analysis and Detection), MUD (Malicious URL Detection), UCC (User Contributed Content), MLT (Machine Learning Threat), and DMP (Data Management Platform). The system performs multi-dimensional analysis on collected data to identify threat behaviors, attack patterns, and vulnerabilities. Analyzed threat intelligence is continuously updated and distributed in real-time to both MonitorApp security products and third-party platforms. AILabs provides organizations with comprehensive threat insights to support security strategy formulation and enable proactive threat response. The platform aims to improve security posture through early threat identification and timely intelligence sharing across integrated security infrastructure. The solution processes raw threat data through its analysis modules, refines the information, and distributes it to connected security products and platforms to maintain information integrity and ensure timely updates across the security ecosystem.

MonitorApp AILabs FAQ

Common questions about MonitorApp AILabs including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MonitorApp AILabs is AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data developed by MONITORAPP. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Big Data, Machine Learning.

