Filigran OpenCTI Logo

Filigran OpenCTI

Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Filigran OpenCTI Description

Filigran OpenCTI is an open-source threat intelligence platform designed to help organizations collect, manage, and operationalize cyber threat intelligence. The platform consolidates disparate threat feeds into a centralized system using a STIX 2.1 data model. OpenCTI provides a knowledge hypergraph interface that allows analysts to navigate relationships between threat actors, malware, tactics, techniques, procedures (TTPs), and indicators of compromise. The platform includes visual graphs, timelines, and MITRE ATT&CK framework mappings to support threat analysis workflows. The platform offers customizable dashboards for different use cases including threat monitoring, threat hunting, incident response, and investigation. It includes case management capabilities for centralizing incident-related data and supporting collaborative investigations. OpenCTI incorporates automation features for processing threat intelligence workflows and generating reports. The platform includes AI-assisted capabilities for tasks such as threat feed import, search, analysis, and report generation. Access control is managed through role-based access control (RBAC) with data segregation capabilities. The platform supports threat intelligence sharing across teams and organizations through authorized member and organization mechanisms. OpenCTI is available in multiple deployment options: Community Edition (open source), Enterprise Edition (on-premise or SaaS), and fully managed SaaS hosting. The platform supports over 300 integrations with external threat feeds and security tools through connectors.

Filigran OpenCTI FAQ

Common questions about Filigran OpenCTI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Filigran OpenCTI is Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI developed by Filigran. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Case Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →