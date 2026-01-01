S2W QUAXAR Description

S2W QUAXAR is a Cyber Threat Intelligence platform that combines Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, and Threat Intelligence into a unified solution. The platform collects and analyzes data from hidden channels including the dark web and Telegram to identify external threats. QUAXAR uses knowledge graph analysis and multi-domain cross-analysis to uncover relationships within adversary activity and attack flows. The platform continuously monitors externally exposed assets through automated scanning engines, identifying potential entry points and vulnerabilities. The platform includes an AI Assistant that provides organization-specific threat intelligence by filtering and prioritizing insights from data sources. It monitors credential and data exposure across hidden channels, detects brand impersonation and phishing threats, and tracks card leakage incidents. QUAXAR incorporates intelligence from TALON, a specialized threat detection and analysis group that documents attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures. The platform correlates leaked account data with asset inventory to reveal how exposed credentials could be used in attack chains. The system generates automated reports on threat status and security posture, provides vulnerability intelligence that reflects adversary behavior patterns, and offers expert analyst support for incident response and threat analysis.