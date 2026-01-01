S2W QUAXAR Logo

S2W QUAXAR

AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

S2W QUAXAR Description

S2W QUAXAR is a Cyber Threat Intelligence platform that combines Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, and Threat Intelligence into a unified solution. The platform collects and analyzes data from hidden channels including the dark web and Telegram to identify external threats. QUAXAR uses knowledge graph analysis and multi-domain cross-analysis to uncover relationships within adversary activity and attack flows. The platform continuously monitors externally exposed assets through automated scanning engines, identifying potential entry points and vulnerabilities. The platform includes an AI Assistant that provides organization-specific threat intelligence by filtering and prioritizing insights from data sources. It monitors credential and data exposure across hidden channels, detects brand impersonation and phishing threats, and tracks card leakage incidents. QUAXAR incorporates intelligence from TALON, a specialized threat detection and analysis group that documents attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures. The platform correlates leaked account data with asset inventory to reveal how exposed credentials could be used in attack chains. The system generates automated reports on threat status and security posture, provides vulnerability intelligence that reflects adversary behavior patterns, and offers expert analyst support for incident response and threat analysis.

S2W QUAXAR FAQ

Common questions about S2W QUAXAR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

S2W QUAXAR is AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities developed by S2W. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →