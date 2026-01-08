Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo

Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence

CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides structured and contextualized intelligence about threat actors and attack groups. The platform maintains a continuously updated database sourced from hundreds of qualified intelligence sources that are processed and enriched by Sekoia.io. The intelligence is produced by Sekoia.io's Threat Detection & Research (TDR) team, which consists of skilled analysts who conduct research and analysis on a daily basis. The platform focuses on delivering actionable intelligence that can be utilized for both strategic and operational security purposes. The product is available through two delivery methods: integrated within the Sekoia SOC platform or accessible via API for integration with external systems. The intelligence database provides organizations with knowledge and understanding of attacker groups and their tactics. All intelligence produced by Sekoia.io is contextualized to ensure it is exploitable by security teams. The platform processes raw intelligence data and enhances it through analyst research to provide organizations with threat intelligence that supports their security operations and decision-making processes.

Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence is CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis developed by Sekoia.io. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Actionable, CTI, Security Operations.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →