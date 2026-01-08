Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

Sekoia Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides structured and contextualized intelligence about threat actors and attack groups. The platform maintains a continuously updated database sourced from hundreds of qualified intelligence sources that are processed and enriched by Sekoia.io. The intelligence is produced by Sekoia.io's Threat Detection & Research (TDR) team, which consists of skilled analysts who conduct research and analysis on a daily basis. The platform focuses on delivering actionable intelligence that can be utilized for both strategic and operational security purposes. The product is available through two delivery methods: integrated within the Sekoia SOC platform or accessible via API for integration with external systems. The intelligence database provides organizations with knowledge and understanding of attacker groups and their tactics. All intelligence produced by Sekoia.io is contextualized to ensure it is exploitable by security teams. The platform processes raw intelligence data and enhances it through analyst research to provide organizations with threat intelligence that supports their security operations and decision-making processes.