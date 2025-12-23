IronNet IronRadar Description

IronRadar is a proactive Command and Control (C2) threat intelligence feed that provides early warnings about emerging adversary infrastructure. The product delivers threat intelligence data that can be integrated into existing security systems to detect malicious command and control communications. IronRadar is part of IronNet's broader Collective Defense platform, which focuses on enabling organizations to share threat intelligence and collaborate in real-time to defend against cyber attacks. The platform is designed to help organizations detect threats that may be targeting their industry or sector by providing visibility into adversary infrastructure before attacks occur. The product is positioned as a threat intelligence solution that complements network detection and response capabilities. It provides organizations with actionable intelligence about C2 infrastructure that can be used to identify and block malicious communications. The intelligence feed is designed for easy integration into existing security tools and workflows. IronRadar supports IronNet's collective defense approach, where organizations across sectors can benefit from shared threat intelligence to improve their security posture. The product aims to provide organizations with advance notice of potential threats by identifying adversary infrastructure early in the attack lifecycle.