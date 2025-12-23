Silobreaker Intelligence Platform
Silobreaker Intelligence Platform
Silobreaker Intelligence Platform is a threat intelligence platform that aggregates and analyzes data from millions of open and dark web sources to produce actionable intelligence. The platform unifies the intelligence cycle by automating data collection, intelligence production, and dissemination, aligned to priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). The platform supports multiple use cases including cyber threat intelligence, supply chain disruption monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk assessment, and physical security threats. It processes unstructured data from external sources to identify and monitor threats across cyber, geopolitical, and physical risk domains. The platform includes workflow automation capabilities for intelligence production, personalized alert delivery, and automated reporting. It enables intelligence teams to monitor threat landscapes based on real-time data and supports integration with existing security stacks for interoperability. Use cases include reducing cyberattack risk, understanding geopolitical and physical risk impacts, monitoring supply chain and third-party risks, prioritizing vulnerability patching, protecting assets and brand reputation, and centralizing intelligence operations. The platform is designed for intelligence teams in corporations, financial services organizations, and government agencies.
