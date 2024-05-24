Glasswall ReversingLabs Description

Glasswall ReversingLabs is an integration that combines Glasswall's Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology with ReversingLabs threat intelligence capabilities. The integration provides file hash lookups to enable administrators to customize file handling based on reputation and malware status. ReversingLabs evaluates risk across over 40 billion files and provides real-time insights on more than 4,800 file types. The integration allows organizations to automate file handling decisions, where safe files are automatically approved and suspicious files are blocked based on threat intelligence data. The solution integrates with Glasswall Halo, a cloud-native threat removal platform, to provide enhanced malware detection and classification capabilities. Administrators can leverage the threat intelligence to assess file risk, mitigate evolving threats, and prevent data breaches through automated file security workflows. The integration operates on a zero-trust approach to file security, combining instant reputation lookups with advanced malware detection to strengthen file-based threat protection before files reach the network.