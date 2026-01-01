ZeroFox Intelligence Search
ZeroFox Intelligence Search is a threat intelligence platform that provides access to a correlated threat intelligence graph containing over 12 billion interconnected data points. The platform collects data from surface, deep, and dark web sources, including channels like Discord, Telegram, and dark web forums. The solution enables security analysts to search and investigate threat indicators, exposed company data from breaches, third-party vendor security compromises, and threat actors targeting specific industries. The platform includes finished intelligence products produced by ZeroFox's analyst team. Key capabilities include search pivoting functionality that allows analysts to explore leads and refine filters during investigations. Users can save searches and set up continuous monitoring for specific threats, vulnerabilities, and indicators of compromise. The platform supports collaboration by enabling teams to share intelligence findings. The system is designed for security analysts, incident responders, and threat researchers conducting investigations into system compromises, phishing and fraud cases, vulnerability assessments, and emerging threats. The platform provides intelligence-enriched indicators to accelerate security operations workflows.
