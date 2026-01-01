EclecticIQ Intelligence Center Description

EclecticIQ Intelligence Center is a threat intelligence platform that supports the intelligence lifecycle from planning through dissemination. The platform enables organizations to define Intelligence Requirements using Intelligence Compass, which uses AI-driven and keyword-based mapping to align threat information with business context. The platform collects and normalizes data from multiple sources into STIX 2.1 and EIQ-JSON formats. It supports automated feeds, custom uploads, and includes Threat Scout for data gathering. Custom objects extend beyond standard STIX object types to accommodate specialized intelligence. Processing capabilities include automated deduplication, normalization, custom filtering rules, and AI-driven entity extraction from unstructured reports. The integrated Malware Sandbox detonates suspicious files in a secure environment and automatically correlates extracted IOCs. Analysis features include search and query capabilities, MITRE ATT&CK Navigator integration, heatmaps, dynamic graphs, customizable watchlists, and custom dashboards. The AI Suite provides built-in AI tools to surface insights and automate repetitive tasks within the platform. The platform supports intelligence production through native editors with rich text, images, charts, and media. It includes collaborative tools for tasks, notes, and annotations. Intelligence can be disseminated in multiple formats including STIX, HTML, and CSV through a REST API with configurable export filters for authentication, anonymization, and timing controls.