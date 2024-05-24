OpenText Core DNS Protection Description

OpenText Core DNS Protection is a cloud-native DNS security solution that filters DNS requests to block threats before they reach networks or devices. The solution monitors all DNS traffic from browsers, applications, and background processes to prevent access to malicious domains and servers. The product blocks malware by preventing connections to malicious domains, stops data exfiltration by cutting off access to Command and Control servers, and provides comprehensive logging of all DNS activity for visibility. It enforces centralized policies to filter DNS requests across the organization. The solution addresses encrypted DNS (DoH/DoT) by inspecting HTTPS connections and blocking unauthorized DNS resolution at the process level. It dynamically detects unauthorized DNS servers and ensures all DNS traffic is resolved only by trusted sources. The agent-level awareness prevents DNS leaks by monitoring and controlling DNS resolution attempts. OpenText Core DNS Protection secures users and devices on any network, including remote and hybrid workers. The solution deploys quickly with immediate protection and provides detailed analytics and reporting for DNS traffic analysis. Automated response capabilities enable real-time threat mitigation to maintain DNS infrastructure security and reliability.