ReversingLabs Spectra Detect Description

ReversingLabs Spectra Detect is an enterprise-grade file analysis solution designed to process and analyze millions of files per day in real time. The platform ingests files from multiple sources including web traffic, email gateways, endpoints, file shares, and cloud storage. The solution uses proprietary AI-driven binary analysis technology to inspect files without execution. It unpacks and analyzes files to extract internal indicators and metadata, supporting over 400 file formats and identifying more than 4,800 file types across Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android platforms. The analysis engine deconstructs files to their base elements to detect embedded malware threats. Spectra Detect employs a flexible cluster architecture that scales from 100,000 to 100 million files per day, supporting both distributed and centralized file processing across physical and cloud environments. The platform integrates with Spectra Intelligence for real-time reputational data and threat classification. The solution includes YARA rule capabilities for detection engineering, allowing teams to import, develop, test, and deploy YARA rules at scale. Users can perform enterprise-wide YARA scanning with custom rule matching and targeted retro-hunts against file characteristics. Deployment options include cloud, on-premise virtual appliances, and air-gapped implementations. The platform provides API access and pre-built connectors for integration with SIEM/SOAR platforms, EDR solutions, threat intelligence platforms, and other security tools.