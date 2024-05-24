VMRay UniqueSignal Logo

VMRay UniqueSignal

by VMRay

Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Threat FeedIocMitre AttackStix+2
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VMRay UniqueSignal Description

VMRay UniqueSignal is a threat intelligence feed that delivers indicators of compromise (IOCs) derived from automated malware sandbox analysis. The service analyzes malware samples daily using VMRay's sandbox technology to extract behavioral indicators. The feed provides atomic indicators enriched with contextual information including MITRE ATT&CK mappings for tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), attack pattern analysis covering evasion techniques and anti-analysis behaviors, and malware family classification. Each indicator includes detailed threat context to support threat identification and response activities. UniqueSignal delivers threat intelligence in STIX 2.1 format via TAXII 2.1 API and RESTful integration options. The service supports multiple output formats for integration with SIEM, TIP, and SOAR platforms. Complete analysis reports accompany the indicators to provide investigation data. The feed is designed for use cases including proactive threat blocking across security infrastructure, threat intelligence-powered detection with reduced false positives, incident response and threat hunting workflows, and contextual enrichment of security events post-detection. The service processes fresh malware samples through evasion-resistant sandboxing to identify threats that may evade traditional detection methods. Indicators are delivered with low noise levels to minimize alert fatigue in security operations.

VMRay UniqueSignal FAQ

Common questions about VMRay UniqueSignal including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VMRay UniqueSignal is Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context developed by VMRay. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Threat Feed, IOC, MITRE Attack.

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