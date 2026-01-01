Cyble Blaze AI Logo

Cyble Blaze AI

AI-powered threat intelligence platform with agentic AI automation

Threat Management
Commercial
Cyble Blaze AI Description

Cyble Blaze AI is a threat intelligence and security platform that incorporates agentic AI capabilities for automated threat detection and response. The platform features a dual-memory architecture designed to predict threats and automate security operations. The platform includes multiple product components: - Cyble Vision: Security threat intelligence platform - Cyble TIP: Threat intelligence platform - Cyble Titan: Endpoint security solution - Cyble Strato: Cloud security platform - Cyble Hawk: Cyber investigations tool - Odin: Internet scanner - AIB (AmIBreached): Dark web monitoring Blaze AI functions as an autonomous agent that monitors threat landscapes and can take automated actions or provide human intelligence-driven responses. The system is designed to provide 24/7 monitoring across internet, cloud, and endpoint environments with capabilities for real-time threat mitigation and autonomous remediation. The platform provides threat intelligence services and has been recognized in industry reports from Gartner, Forrester, and Frost & Sullivan for cyber threat intelligence capabilities. It serves enterprise customers across multiple countries and industries.

Cyble Blaze AI is AI-powered threat intelligence platform with agentic AI automation developed by Cyble. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, CTI.

