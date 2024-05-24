Darkscope AI Powered Cyber Security Logo

AI-powered threat intelligence platform scanning internet, dark web & social media

Threat Management Commercial
Darkscope AI Powered Cyber Security Description

Darkscope is a threat intelligence platform that uses AI technology to scan and analyze the internet, dark web, and social media platforms for cyber threats. The platform monitors an organization's attack surface by scanning domains, subdomains, web services, and external networks while identifying configuration errors in SSL and DNS. The system scans over 200 million dark web pages per week and 800+ domains per second, monitoring more than 100 internet and dark web social media platforms. It identifies breached user accounts, high-risk users, and detects products and services exposed online. Darkscope monitors dark web forums, chats, marketplaces, Telegram and Signal groups, as well as user-generated content platforms like Reddit, 4Chan, and 9Gag. The platform performs social media scanning with sentiment detection and identifies cyber threat campaigns targeting specific industries. The system detects Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) campaigns and provides global cyber threat scoring. It delivers threat intelligence through a single dashboard interface, providing continuous risk assessment across multiple attack types. The platform operates without connecting directly to the customer's internal environment, analyzing only data found in cyberspace.

Darkscope AI Powered Cyber Security FAQ

Common questions about Darkscope AI Powered Cyber Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Darkscope AI Powered Cyber Security is AI-powered threat intelligence platform scanning internet, dark web & social media developed by Darkscope. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, APT, Attack Surface Mapping.

