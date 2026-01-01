DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring Description

DarknetSearch Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that tracks underground forums, marketplaces, and hidden platforms including Tor, I2P, and Telegram to detect exposed organizational data and digital assets. The platform uses automated crawlers combined with human validation to monitor dark web activity in real-time. The service continuously crawls dark web sources and indexes stealer logs, databases, and marketplaces. It performs cross-matching of credentials, domains, emails, and brand mentions against monitored assets. When high-risk matches are detected, the platform triggers alerts that can be delivered through a centralized dashboard or API. The platform monitors multiple data types including leaked usernames and passwords, exposed email addresses and domains, corporate databases and source code, financial data such as payment cards and crypto wallets, personally identifiable information, and brand abuse indicators like phishing domains and fake applications. DarknetSearch provides white-labeled reporting capabilities for managed security service providers and supports monitoring of multiple domains or subsidiaries from a single dashboard. The platform includes API and SIEM integration options for security operations workflows. Monitoring coverage extends across multiple languages including English, Spanish, Russian, German, and Portuguese.