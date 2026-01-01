SpyCloud Investigations Module Logo

SpyCloud Investigations Module

AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SpyCloud Investigations Module Description

SpyCloud Investigations Module is a threat intelligence investigation platform that enables security analysts to investigate identity exposures and cybercrime activities using darknet data. The tool allows investigators to start with common data points such as email addresses, usernames, or phone numbers and pivot across SpyCloud's dataset of exposed assets to uncover identities, infrastructure, and connections. The platform incorporates IDLink analytics to automatically piece together holistic views of digital identities by revealing hidden connections and linkages across personal and professional identities. AI Insights functionality applies tradecraft expertise to transform scattered exposure data into finished intelligence reports, detecting suspicious patterns and surfacing attribution signals. The module provides interactive graphs and embedded analytics to visualize identity footprints of exposed employees, customers, vendors, and threat actors. It is designed for use by CTI teams, SOC analysts, identity teams, and fraud and risk teams to conduct investigations related to insider threats, fraud campaigns, account takeover prevention, and threat actor attribution. The tool requires no coding or setup and provides investigative workflows that automate the process of pinpointing identity exposures. According to user testimonials, the platform can reduce investigation time from hours to minutes by automating manual analysis tasks.

SpyCloud Investigations Module FAQ

Common questions about SpyCloud Investigations Module including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SpyCloud Investigations Module is AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data developed by SpyCloud. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Dark Web Monitoring, Fraud Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →