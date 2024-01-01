A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.
This tool is used to collect various intelligence sources for hosts. Hostintel is written in a modular fashion so new intelligence sources can be easily added. Hosts are identified by FQDN host name, Domain, or IP address. This tool only supports IPv4 at the moment. The output is in CSV format and sent to STDOUT so the data can be saved or piped into another program. Since the output is in CSV format, spreadsheets such as Excel or database systems will easily be able to import the data. This tool works with Python v2 and Python v3. If you find it does not work with Python v3, please post an issue.
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
PolySwarm is a malware intelligence marketplace that aggregates threat detection engines to provide early detection, unique samples, and higher accuracy.
A serverless application for creating and monitoring URL tokens with threat intelligence and customizable alerts.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.