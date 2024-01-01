Hostintel 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool is used to collect various intelligence sources for hosts. Hostintel is written in a modular fashion so new intelligence sources can be easily added. Hosts are identified by FQDN host name, Domain, or IP address. This tool only supports IPv4 at the moment. The output is in CSV format and sent to STDOUT so the data can be saved or piped into another program. Since the output is in CSV format, spreadsheets such as Excel or database systems will easily be able to import the data. This tool works with Python v2 and Python v3. If you find it does not work with Python v3, please post an issue.