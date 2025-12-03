SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring
SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that provides comprehensive monitoring of the dark web, deep web, and surface web to detect threats, data exposures, and malicious activities. The platform tracks stealer logs, personally identifiable information (PII) exposures, stolen credit cards, leaked credentials, and underground forum discussions about organizations. It includes specialized features for fraud protection and VIP protection for C-level executives. The service offers real-time alerts and monitoring capabilities to enable proactive threat mitigation before security incidents escalate. The platform includes a dark web search engine that allows users to search for keywords, IP addresses, emails, domains, hashes, and URLs for threat hunting purposes. It monitors ransomware activities, hacker discussions, blackmarket activities, Telegram and Discord channels, and employee data breaches. The service provides country-specific insights and curated news feeds tailored to specific industries or regions. SOCRadar's dark web monitoring leverages the data pool of the SOCRadar XTI platform to identify potential threats early and minimize risk through swift action capabilities.
