CyCraft CyberTotal Description

CyCraft CyberTotal is a threat intelligence platform that aggregates multiple global cybersecurity threat intelligence (CTI) sources to provide threat indicators and security information. The platform addresses limitations of traditional CTI by moving beyond static blacklists of IPs, domains, and MD5s to include higher-level attacker intelligence and APT group tracking. The platform uses AI-powered automated correlation analysis and machine learning to analyze threat data, providing severity levels, confidence scores, and multiple threat indicators. It supports IOC threat indicators across multiple dimensions and includes a security information dictionary. CyberTotal normalizes and quantifies threat data to help security teams prioritize alerts based on risk. The platform provides STIX 2.0 reporting and supports TAXII 2.0 for receiving and pushing ISAC exchange information. It offers API integration capabilities for threat hunting and security operations. The platform includes both open source intelligence (OSINT) and commercial intelligence sources, with AI labeling of threat sources by industry and country. Organizations can expand sources through paid API keys. CyberTotal aims to reduce manual effort for security personnel through automated alert grading, correlation, and aggregation.