YaraGuardian is a django web interface for managing Yara rules. It enables users to search, categorize, and organize rules, as well as track characteristics of the entire rule repository. It also provides features such as bulk edits, duplicate entry prevention, and rule stats summary. The tool comes with installation and configuration instructions, including a vagrantfile and install.sh script. The tool is designed to be highly customizable, with settings specified either via ENV variables or the config.json file.