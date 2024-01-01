A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.
Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs. In addition, jupyter-widget-stixview is a Jupyter notebook widget that uses Stixview to render STIX2 graphs. CTI (Cyber Threat Intelligence) is very much about telling stories. Information becomes intelligence when it is complimented with a context and is placed in a story. These stories are usually crystallised in the reports by an intelligence provider and disseminated to the customers. If intelligence provider cares about structured machine-readable CTI, the reports produced will be supplemented with STIX2 bundles. There is a gap there between a story, narrated in a report, and a structured CTI snapshot, represented by a STIX2 bundle. The objective of Stixview library is to provide easily embeddable STIX2 graphs with necessary level of interactivity, so that CTI community can create informative and engaging stories. Demos: - STIX2.1 demo — sample graph with all STIX 2.1 objects. - Storyline — multiple graphs per page, rendering selected entities from the same STIX bundle. - Viewer — graph viewer with custom controls. - Drag-n-drop — graph views
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.
Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.
SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.