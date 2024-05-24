Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform
Real-time fraud intelligence sharing platform with GDPR-compliant tokenization
Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform
Real-time fraud intelligence sharing platform with GDPR-compliant tokenization
Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform Description
Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform enables organizations to share fraud intelligence in real-time while maintaining privacy compliance. The platform uses patented Distributed Tokenization technology to allow participants to exchange suspicious data without exposing personally identifiable information (PII). The system operates by allowing organizations to flag suspicious activity within their own environment, share tokenized data across the network, detect patterns in real-time, and block fraud before losses occur. The tokenization happens within each participant's infrastructure, ensuring that sensitive data never leaves their systems and platform administrators cannot access raw identifiers. The platform addresses multiple fraud types including authorized push payment (APP) fraud, account takeovers, mule account identification, identity fraud, loan fraud, chargebacks, and zero-day fraud. It detects suspicious activity during the 4-8 week fraud warm-up phase, enabling proactive blocking before fraud execution. Bureau Veritas has validated the platform's GDPR compliance. The system integrates with existing infrastructure through a system-agnostic, modular framework. Participants can deploy the platform individually, as part of industry consortiums, or through cross-sector collaborations involving banks, telecommunications companies, and e-commerce platforms. Group-IB provides access to over 60 global intelligence sources. The platform is available through AWS Marketplace and supports both domestic and cross-border data sharing while maintaining regulatory compliance.
Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform FAQ
Common questions about Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Group-IB Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform is Real-time fraud intelligence sharing platform with GDPR-compliant tokenization developed by Group IB. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Threat Sharing, Tokenization.
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