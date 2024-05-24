SOC Radar Agentic Threat Intelligence Logo

SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that deploys autonomous agents to automate threat intelligence operations, analysis, and response without human intervention.

SOC Radar Agentic Threat Intelligence Description

SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence (ATI) is a cybersecurity platform that deploys AI agents to automate threat intelligence operations. The platform moves beyond traditional passive threat intelligence feeds by implementing autonomous AI agents that can think, adapt, and take action without human intervention. The system includes specialized AI agents for various security use cases including phishing detection, brand abuse monitoring, credential leak detection, and IP exposure analysis. These agents can be deployed individually or combined into custom workflows using a visual workflow builder interface. Key features include: - AI-powered phishing defense with logo similarity detection, text recognition, and content inspection capabilities - MCP (Model Control Protocol) Server that provides secure integration between large language models and the SOCRadar platform - Custom workflow builder for creating multi-step security processes - AI Agent marketplace offering pre-built agents for various security scenarios - Natural language investigation capabilities for complex threat analysis - Modular deployment options allowing organizations to select specific agents based on their needs The platform integrates with existing security operations through APIs and SOAR integrations. It provides audit trails and compliance logging for regulatory requirements. The system is designed to reduce false positives through configurable agent parameters and contextual analysis. ATI operates across the complete threat intelligence lifecycle including collection, analysis, enrichment, and automated response actions. The platform supports both enterprise and MSSP deployment models with scalable agent deployment based on threat landscape requirements.

SOC Radar Agentic Threat Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about SOC Radar Agentic Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SOC Radar Agentic Threat Intelligence is SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that deploys autonomous agents to automate threat intelligence operations, analysis, and response without human intervention. developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Phishing, Security Automation, Threat Detection.

