ALTERNATIVES

Retire.js 0 ( 0 ) JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator Vulnerability Management Free javascriptvulnerability-detection

Pompem 0 ( 0 ) Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases. Vulnerability Management Free exploitpenetration-testingpentestvulnerability-scanning

Clair 0 ( 0 ) An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers Vulnerability Management Free container-securitydockerstatic-analysisvulnerability-scanningoci

aws-security-benchmark 0 ( 0 ) A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1 Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-securitycisbenchmark

Pagodo 0 ( 0 ) Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information. Vulnerability Management Free penetration-testingsecurity-researchvulnerability-scanning