JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator
A Pythonic interface to the Internet Storm Center / DShield API. Installation: pip install dshield For the full documentation, see the ReadTheDocs site. If you just want a quick start: >>> import dshield >>> dshield.infocon() {'status': 'green'} >>> dshield.infocon(dshield.XML) '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <infocon> <status>green</status> </infocon>'
Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.
An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers
A collection of resources for securing AWS environments using the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1
Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.