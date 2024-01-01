DShield Logo

A Pythonic interface to the Internet Storm Center / DShield API. Installation: pip install dshield For the full documentation, see the ReadTheDocs site. If you just want a quick start: >>> import dshield >>> dshield.infocon() {'status': 'green'} >>> dshield.infocon(dshield.XML) '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <infocon> <status>green</status> </infocon>'

