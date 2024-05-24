DomainTools Domain Intelligence Description

DomainTools Domain Intelligence is a platform that provides domain-related data and intelligence for cybersecurity purposes. The product offers capabilities for investigating and analyzing domain names, DNS records, and related infrastructure to support threat research and security operations. The platform enables security teams to conduct domain-based investigations, track domain registration patterns, and identify potentially malicious infrastructure. It provides access to historical and current domain data that can be used for threat hunting, incident response, and proactive security monitoring. DomainTools Domain Intelligence serves as a resource for security analysts and researchers who need to understand domain ownership, registration details, and connections between different internet assets. The tool supports various use cases including brand protection, fraud detection, and threat actor tracking through domain-based indicators. The platform is designed for enterprise security teams, threat intelligence analysts, and incident responders who require domain intelligence data to support their security operations and investigations.