ZeroFox Dark Ops
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
ZeroFox Dark Ops Description
ZeroFox Dark Ops is a threat intelligence service that provides access to a team of dark web operatives and threat hunters who monitor criminal underground communities. The service focuses on gathering intelligence from dark web sources that organizations typically cannot access on their own. The platform monitors ransomware leak sites, tracks cyber criminal group activity, and provides intelligence on eCrime, network vulnerabilities, compromised credentials, botnets, and financial fraud. Operatives are integrated into dark web communities to collect open-source and human intelligence. The service offers special investigations tailored to specific threat actors and provides early warning of emerging threats and potential data exposure. Operatives conduct covert operations for asset recovery and engage with threat actors when necessary. Intelligence gathering includes monitoring attacker chatter, tracking malware infections, identifying compromised intellectual property, and providing breach containment support. The service also offers bad actor attribution to identify groups and individuals behind targeted attacks. ZeroFox Dark Ops provides cryptocurrency intermediary services and negotiation capabilities for anonymous settlements. The service delivers finished intelligence curated specifically for each organization's threat environment rather than generic threat feeds.
ZeroFox Dark Ops is Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting developed by ZeroFox. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Breach, Cyber Threats, Dark Web Monitoring.
